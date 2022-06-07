KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Posted by on Jun 7th, 2022

Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBHGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.