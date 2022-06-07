KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.61 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.61 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.61 billion and the lowest is $1.60 billion. KB Home reported sales of $1.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full year sales of $7.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.30 billion to $7.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $8.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.14 billion to $8.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for KB Home.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). KB Home had a return on equity of 20.40% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $49.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of KB Home from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of KB Home in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of KB Home in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.77.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $33.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.22. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.13 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of KB Home by 1,375.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in KB Home in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile (Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Home (KBH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.