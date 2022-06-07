Kecia Steelman Sells 13,199 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stock

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) COO Kecia Steelman sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.02, for a total value of $5,345,858.98. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,734,267.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ULTA stock traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $421.02. 863,895 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,620. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.05 and a 1-year high of $438.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $397.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $6.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $1.84. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 60.83%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Ulta Beauty from $469.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $456.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,344,096,000 after acquiring an additional 40,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,234,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,223,000 after acquiring an additional 434,595 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,208,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $910,571,000 after buying an additional 110,198 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 662,774 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

