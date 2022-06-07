Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Kennedy Wilson is a vertically-integrated real estate investment and services company. The company offers a comprehensive array of real estate services including property and asset management, brokerage and auction services, and construction and trust management. Through its fund management and separate account businesses, Kennedy Wilson is a strategic investor and manager of real estate investments in the United States and Japan. The company thrives on opportunity – identifying, creating, seizing and maximizing real estate opportunities. The company is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.33.

Shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock opened at $20.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average of $22.77. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 37.12% and a net margin of 78.16%. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Aidan Hugh Boucher bought 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $562,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

