Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €700.00 by UBS Group

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been given a €700.00 ($752.69) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KER. HSBC set a €600.00 ($645.16) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($838.71) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($967.74) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €752.71 ($809.37).

Get Kering alerts:

KER stock traded up €5.10 ($5.48) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €526.10 ($565.70). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,612. Kering has a 12 month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 12 month high of €417.40 ($448.82). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €509.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €604.56.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.