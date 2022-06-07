Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Kering (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kering is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of apparel and accessories. It operates through two segments: Luxury segment and Sport and Lifestyle segment. The company’s product include handbags, small leather goods, luggage, shoes, men and women’s ready-to-wear, silks, watches, fine jewellery, eyewear, lingerie, fragrances and cosmetics, furniture, kids wear, T-shirts, track jackets, bags, board shorts, polo shirts, denim, swim, outerwear, and sandals; footwear; sunglasses, snow goggles, backpacks, luggage, and accessories. Its brand name consists of Puma, Volcom, Cobra, Electric, Tretorn, Gucci, Bottega Veneta, Yves Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Brioni, Christopher Kane, Qeelin, Stella McCartney, Sergio Rossi, Boucheron, Girard-Perregaux, and JeanRichard. Kering is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Kering alerts:

PPRUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a €747.00 ($803.23) target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kering from €803.00 ($863.44) to €805.00 ($865.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.00.

Shares of PPRUY stock opened at $56.11 on Tuesday. Kering has a 52-week low of $45.40 and a 52-week high of $93.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.06.

Kering Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kering (PPRUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.