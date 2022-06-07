Kevin Lawrence Sells 2,000 Shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.35, for a total value of $190,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BancFirst stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $95.94. 143,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,258. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.87. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $96.99.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.85 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 38.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.75%.

BANF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 4th quarter worth $75,605,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,011,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BancFirst during the fourth quarter worth about $11,666,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 576.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of BancFirst by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after purchasing an additional 93,365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

