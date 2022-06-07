KeyCorp Cuts Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Price Target to $100.00

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.64% from the company’s previous close.

COUP has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Friday, April 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Coupa Software to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Coupa Software from $130.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coupa Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.86.

COUP stock opened at $72.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.15. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -14.03 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $58.43 and a 1 year high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $196.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 14.13% and a negative net margin of 52.26%. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $89,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock worth $1,718,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

