Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.74-$1.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.33 billion-$1.35 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.34 billion.Keysight Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.10-$7.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $190.92.

NYSE:KEYS opened at $146.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies has a 12 month low of $127.93 and a 12 month high of $209.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.09.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $158.92 per share, with a total value of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEYS. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $290,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

