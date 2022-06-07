Kforce Inc. (KFRC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on June 24th

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

Kforce has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Kforce has a payout ratio of 25.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Kforce to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

KFRC opened at $67.69 on Tuesday. Kforce has a twelve month low of $55.94 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.92.

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $416.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.02 million. Kforce had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 42.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Kforce will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kforce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

In other news, Director N John Simmons sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.25, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,421 shares in the company, valued at $940,970.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,917 shares of company stock worth $634,765. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kforce by 1,345.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,694,000 after buying an additional 134,573 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Kforce by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 60,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Kforce by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,125,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,245,000 after purchasing an additional 43,549 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Kforce by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 32,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kforce by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

