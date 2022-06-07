Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KGSPY. Barclays cut their price objective on Kingspan Group from €80.00 ($86.02) to €70.00 ($75.27) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kingspan Group from €102.00 ($109.68) to €103.00 ($110.75) in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HSBC raised Kingspan Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kingspan Group from €93.00 ($100.00) to €95.00 ($102.15) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:KGSPY traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.25. The company had a trading volume of 13,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,156. Kingspan Group has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $126.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.99.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.