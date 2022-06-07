Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.43 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kite Realty Group Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Kite Realty Group Trust reported earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.73 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kite Realty Group Trust.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KRG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 2,050.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $18.42 and a 1-year high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of -30.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is -117.65%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.