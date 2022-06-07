Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.83.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KRG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $20.42 on Tuesday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $18.42 and a fifty-two week high of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.60.

Kite Realty Group Trust ( NYSE:KRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.48). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 24.52% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This is an increase from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -117.65%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3,011.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 80.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter worth $441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,764,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,923,000 after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

