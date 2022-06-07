KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This is a positive change from KMD Brands’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.92.

KMD Brands Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, wholesales, and retails apparel, footwear, and equipment for surfing and the outdoors under the Kathmandu, Rip Curl, Ozmosis, and Oboz brands in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Brazil. The company operates in Outdoor and Surf segments.

