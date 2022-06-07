KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

KMD Brands Limited (ASX:KMD – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, June 7th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be given a dividend of 0.024 per share on Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th. This is a positive change from KMD Brands’s previous interim dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.92.
KMD Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
