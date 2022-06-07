Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Lowered to C at TheStreet

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on KSS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Kohl’s to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Kohl’s to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kohl’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.87.

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $42.12 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.93. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $34.64 and a 1-year high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.59). Kohl’s had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its position in Kohl’s by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank raised its position in Kohl’s by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in Kohl’s by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

