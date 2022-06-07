KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on KONE Oyj from €56.00 ($60.22) to €54.00 ($58.06) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Danske upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($78.49) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.29) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Get KONE Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS KNYJY opened at $25.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.31. KONE Oyj has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $42.55.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KONE Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KONE Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.