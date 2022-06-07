Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Cut to $74.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $83.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 19.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on KFY. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $61.96. 1,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 252,736. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $55.88 and a 52 week high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Korn Ferry ( NYSE:KFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 12.16%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 221.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Korn Ferry Company Profile (Get Rating)

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

