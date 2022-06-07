KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

KULR stock opened at $1.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $180.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.27. KULR Technology Group has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $3.81.

KULR Technology Group ( OTCMKTS:KULR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63 million. KULR Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 104.86% and a negative net margin of 651.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KULR Technology Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Terry Keith Cochran sold 90,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.24, for a total value of $202,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $616,215.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in KULR Technology Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components applications in the United States. It offers lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heatsinks; internal short circuit device; KULR battery cell screening and testing automation system and tech safe case; cellcheck; and CRUX cathodes.

