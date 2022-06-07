Kush Parmar Sells 150,000 Shares of Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB) Stock

Rallybio Co. (NASDAQ:RLYB – Get Rating) Director Kush Parmar sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $1,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,937.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Kush Parmar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 23rd, Kush Parmar sold 100,000 shares of Rallybio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

Shares of RLYB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.62. The stock had a trading volume of 142,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,634. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.53. Rallybio Co. has a 52 week low of $6.74 and a 52 week high of $25.78.

Rallybio ( NASDAQ:RLYB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rallybio Co. will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLYB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Rallybio from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,744,000. Canaan Partners XI LLC bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at about $22,989,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 908,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 426,656 shares during the last quarter. AJU IB Investment Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Rallybio in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,200,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rallybio by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 710,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 390,170 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rallybio Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, manufacturing, and delivering therapies that enhance the lives of patients suffering from severe and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is RLYB212, a monoclonal anti-HPA-1a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the prevention of fetal and neonatal alloimmune thrombocytopenia (FNAIT).

