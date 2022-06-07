Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 830

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 765 ($9.59) to GBX 830 ($10.40) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
LSGOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.00.
LSGOF remained flat at $$9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $11.08.
At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.
