Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Price Target Raised to GBX 830

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Barclays from GBX 765 ($9.59) to GBX 830 ($10.40) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LSGOF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.00.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

LSGOF remained flat at $$9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.92. Land Securities Group has a 12 month low of $8.84 and a 12 month high of $11.08.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.