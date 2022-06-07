Lear (NYSE:LEA) Rating Increased to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $180.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $141.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.83% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $160.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lear in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.13.

Shares of LEA opened at $140.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.47. Lear has a 1 year low of $122.67 and a 1 year high of $201.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.96.

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lear will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lear news, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total value of $198,371.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,954 shares of company stock worth $1,183,114. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Lear by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Lear by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $578,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

