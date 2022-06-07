Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $336.33.

Several analysts have commented on LGGNY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($4.14) to GBX 329 ($4.12) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Legal & General Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.14) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.76) to GBX 350 ($4.39) in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

LGGNY opened at $16.29 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.42. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Legal & General Group has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $21.50.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.8223 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

