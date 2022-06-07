Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LDOS. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Leidos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $97.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Leidos in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.63.

NYSE:LDOS opened at $105.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.39 and its 200 day moving average is $97.78. Leidos has a 12 month low of $81.07 and a 12 month high of $111.12.

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. Leidos had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Leidos will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Leidos news, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total value of $2,692,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Roger A. Krone sold 25,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.16, for a total transaction of $2,699,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,339 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,436 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDOS. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 127.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

