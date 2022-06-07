Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.53.

LEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lennar from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $118.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Lennar from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $81.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.51 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Lennar has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $117.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 16.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 41.0% during the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 0.3% during the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 59,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Lennar by 9.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Lennar by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth about $705,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

