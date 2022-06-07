Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.36) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Li Auto’s earnings. Li Auto posted earnings per share of ($0.01) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3,500%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.16). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Li Auto.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.51 billion. Li Auto had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.09%. The company’s revenue was up 167.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $51.50 to $26.80 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. began coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.20 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Li Auto from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Li Auto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Li Auto from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.52.

Shares of LI stock traded up $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $29.73. 573,305 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,447,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Li Auto has a 12 month low of $16.86 and a 12 month high of $37.45. The stock has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,977.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,895,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,229 shares in the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 167.3% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 19,791,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,824,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388,725 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,182,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,871,000 after acquiring an additional 176,651 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Li Auto by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,732,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,406,000 after acquiring an additional 293,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE, a six-seat smart electric sport utility vehicle that is equipped with smart vehicle solutions, navigation on ADAS, and automatic emergency breaking functionalities.

