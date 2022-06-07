Li-Cycle (LICY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Li-Cycle (NYSE:LICY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter. Li-Cycle had a negative net margin of 1,875.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. On average, analysts expect Li-Cycle to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LICY opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. Li-Cycle has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $14.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 26.98 and a current ratio of 27.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LICY. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Li-Cycle by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Li-Cycle in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. 24.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LICY shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Li-Cycle from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Li-Cycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.22.

Li-Cycle Holdings Corp. engages in the lithium-ion battery resource recovery and lithium-ion battery recycling business in North America. The company offers a mix of cathode and anode battery materials, including lithium, nickel, and cobalt, as well as graphite, copper, and aluminum; and copper and aluminum metals.

