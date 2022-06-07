Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LBTYA has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.22.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. Liberty Global has a twelve month low of $21.41 and a twelve month high of $30.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.93.

Liberty Global ( NASDAQ:LBTYA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $2.06. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,097,820.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jason Waldron sold 19,752 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $523,625.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 201,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,073,937 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 22.6% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. 28.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.