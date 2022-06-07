Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lightspeed Commerce Inc. provides one-stop commerce platform for merchants. It offer cloud solution which transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks. The company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses. It operates principally in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.17.

LSPD opened at $27.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 6.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.17. Lightspeed Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $15.03 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 3.53.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 79.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 7,742 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 715,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,954,000 after buying an additional 79,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 192.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,024,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 559,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after buying an additional 34,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 62,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

