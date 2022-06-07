Lincoln National Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:LNC)

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lincoln National in a research report issued on Sunday, June 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.57 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lincoln National’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.40 EPS.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). Lincoln National had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LNC. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Citigroup began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Lincoln National in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

LNC opened at $56.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.42. Lincoln National has a fifty-two week low of $50.55 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 26.47%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 1.2% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,147,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $271,083,000 after acquiring an additional 49,765 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,401,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,304,000 after acquiring an additional 564,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 15.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after buying an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 4.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,900,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,613,000 after buying an additional 113,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,461,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,998,000 after buying an additional 32,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

