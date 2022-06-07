Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $48.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Lincoln National’s declining cash balance is a woe. The stock carries a high leverage ratio. The company must service its debt continuously, or else its creditworthiness could be dented. Investors should remain cautious regarding its cash flow generating abilities. Also, new variants of COVID might cause a spike in claims, which can affect the company’s margins. Shares of Lincoln National have underperformed the industry in a year. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2022 earnings being revised south by 3.2% in the past 30 days. However, numerous product introductions and enhancements of the existing products will drive revenues at Lincoln National. Changes made to emphasize the sale of products without long-term guarantees are expected to improve the profitability of its Life Insurance segment.”

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Lincoln National from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $56.60. 2,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,434. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average of $65.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Lincoln National has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $77.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.91.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National will post 9.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 48.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 735.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 136.6% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

