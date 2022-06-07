Lionel Bonnot Sells 1,158 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Lionel Bonnot sold 1,158 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $266,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 108,365 shares in the company, valued at $24,923,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lionel Bonnot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 31st, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,544 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.33, for a total transaction of $324,749.52.

On Monday, March 28th, Lionel Bonnot sold 1,315 shares of SiTime stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $341,900.00.

Shares of SITM stock traded down $4.60 on Monday, hitting $219.16. The stock had a trading volume of 162,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,307. SiTime Co. has a 12-month low of $98.83 and a 12-month high of $341.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $196.43 and a 200 day moving average of $223.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.49.

SiTime ( NASDAQ:SITM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.18. SiTime had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm had revenue of $70.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SITM. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SiTime in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of SiTime by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in SiTime in the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SiTime in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in SiTime by 14,500.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of SiTime from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.83.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

