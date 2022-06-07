Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A) Director Purchases $428,992.20 in Stock

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (OTCMKTS:LGF-A – Get Rating) Director Gordon Crawford acquired 44,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.70 per share, for a total transaction of $428,992.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,192,700 shares in the company, valued at $11,569,190. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Gordon Crawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 3rd, Gordon Crawford purchased 14,461 shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.17 per share, for a total transaction of $132,607.37.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LGF-A traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.30. 824,485 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.87.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Lions Gate Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in the film, television, subscription, and location-based entertainment businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Motion Picture, Television Production, and Media Networks. The Motion Picture segment engages in the development and production of feature films; acquisition of North American and worldwide distribution rights; North American theatrical, home entertainment, and television distribution of feature films produced and acquired; and worldwide licensing of distribution rights to feature films produced and acquired.

