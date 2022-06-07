LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $133.64 Million

Analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) will announce $133.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $132.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $134.21 million. LivePerson posted sales of $119.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year sales of $552.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $545.70 million to $555.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $641.87 million, with estimates ranging from $604.60 million to $664.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $130.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.51 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.54%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LPSN shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities cut LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut LivePerson from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of LivePerson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.77.

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 1,104 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $27,544.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,218 shares in the company, valued at $878,689.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 4,587 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $114,445.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,948,912.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,369 shares of company stock worth $183,339 over the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPSN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LivePerson by 170.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of LivePerson by 407.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN opened at $16.14 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $13.90 and a 52 week high of $68.82.

LivePerson Company Profile (Get Rating)

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivePerson (LPSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.