Living Cell Technologies Limited (ASX:LCT) Insider Buys A$70,000.00 in Stock

Living Cell Technologies Limited (ASX:LCT – Get Rating) insider Robert Willcocks bought 10,000,000 shares of Living Cell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$70,000.00 ($50,359.71).
The company has a current ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 11.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.03.
Living Cell Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
