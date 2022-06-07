Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Logan Ridge Finance Corporation is a business development company which invests primarily in first lien loans and, to a lesser extent, second lien loans and equity securities issued by lower middle market companies. Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as Mount Logan Capital Inc., is based in TORONTO. “

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ LRFC opened at $19.02 on Tuesday. Logan Ridge Finance has a fifty-two week low of $17.28 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.01. The company has a market capitalization of $51.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. Logan Ridge Finance had a negative net margin of 100.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $3.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Logan Ridge Finance will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Logan Ridge Finance during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC grew its position in Logan Ridge Finance by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 60,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 17,919 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Logan Ridge Finance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $734,000. 17.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logan Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as, Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in senior subordinated debt and unitranche debt, unitranche loan, first-lien and second-lien loans, lower middle market, equity investments in sponsored companies. The fund targets companies in the Aerospace, defense, business services, education, food and beverage, Industrial & Environmental Services, logistics, distribution, media, telecommunication, manufacturing, consumer goods and health-care industries.

