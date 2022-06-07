London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,198.33 ($115.27).

Several research firms have commented on LSEG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 7,500 ($93.98) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £100 ($125.31) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a £103 ($129.07) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 9,200 ($115.29) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider David Schwimmer sold 23,579 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 7,865 ($98.56), for a total value of £1,854,488.35 ($2,323,920.24).

LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,214 ($90.40) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,707.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 7,297.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52 week low of GBX 6,230 ($78.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,546 ($107.09).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

