Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) CFO Sells $305,248.30 in Stock

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) CFO James Clavijo sold 36,955 shares of Longeveron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total transaction of $305,248.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,652.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

LGVN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.41. 202,853 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,362,360. Longeveron Inc. has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $45.00. The company has a market cap of $155.15 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of -1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.75.

Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.04. Longeveron had a negative return on equity of 58.76% and a negative net margin of 1,341.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Longeveron Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Longeveron in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Longeveron in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Longeveron by 272.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,050 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Longeveron in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Longeveron during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longeveron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longeveron Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors.

