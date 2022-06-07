Lord Lamont of Lerwick Acquires 1,995 Shares of European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT) Stock

European Opportunities Trust plc (LON:EOT – Get Rating) insider Lord Lamont of Lerwick bought 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 735 ($9.21) per share, for a total transaction of £14,663.25 ($18,375.00).

EOT stock opened at GBX 725.53 ($9.09) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.22. European Opportunities Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 641 ($8.03) and a 52-week high of GBX 854 ($10.70). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 722.17. The stock has a market cap of £744.28 million and a P/E ratio of 4.97.

European Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Devon Equity Management Limited. The fund is co-managed by FundRock Management Company SA It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

