Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

LUCD opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.79. Lucid Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $1.79 and a twelve month high of $13.52.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Lucid Diagnostics during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.84% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease, also known as chronic heartburn, acid reflux or simply reflux, who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, specifically highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma.

