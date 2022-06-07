LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LumiraDx Limited is a point of care diagnostics company. Its testing solutions are being deployed by governments and leading healthcare institutions across laboratories, urgent care, physician offices, pharmacies, schools and workplaces to screen, diagnose, and monitor wellness as well as disease. LumiraDx Limited, formerly known as CA Healthcare Acquisition Corp., is based in BOSTON. “

LMDX has been the subject of several other research reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of LumiraDx from $15.25 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of LumiraDx from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of LumiraDx in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMDX opened at $2.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.88. LumiraDx has a twelve month low of $2.83 and a twelve month high of $11.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.08.

LumiraDx (NASDAQ:LMDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $118.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $119.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LumiraDx will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 4th quarter worth $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LumiraDx during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 4th quarter worth about $89,000. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LumiraDx in the 4th quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Prescott General Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of LumiraDx by 91.0% in the 4th quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 94,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares in the last quarter.

LumiraDx Company Profile

LumiraDx Limited operates as a point of care diagnostics company. The company focuses on transforming community-based healthcare by providing critical diagnostic information to healthcare providers. It manufactures and commercializes a diagnostic platform that supports various tests with lab comparable performance at the point of care.

