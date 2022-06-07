LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €723.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) has been assigned a €723.00 ($777.42) target price by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €700.00 ($752.69) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €781.00 ($839.78) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €815.00 ($876.34) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €780.00 ($838.71) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €750.00 ($806.45) price objective on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €775.69 ($834.08).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock traded up €4.70 ($5.05) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €613.80 ($660.00). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €608.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €657.45. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a fifty-two week low of €195.45 ($210.16) and a fifty-two week high of €260.55 ($280.16).

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

