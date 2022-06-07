LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Given New €723.00 Price Target at UBS Group

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at UBS Group from €826.00 ($888.17) to €723.00 ($777.42) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LVMUY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €680.00 ($731.18) to €700.00 ($752.69) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €860.00 ($924.73) to €900.00 ($967.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €815.00 ($876.34) to €830.00 ($892.47) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Grupo Santander began coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Friday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.86.

Shares of LVMUY traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $131.42. 149,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,933. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52-week low of $113.26 and a 52-week high of $171.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.46.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

