LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.75.

LXP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

NYSE LXP opened at $11.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.75. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.28.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The company had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. LXP Industrial Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.67%.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray purchased 2,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, with a total value of $25,166.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 2,260 shares of LXP Industrial Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $25,153.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $824,777.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 18,865 shares of company stock worth $210,075. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 18.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 365,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 55,925 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 587.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 602,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,676,000 after acquiring an additional 514,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in LXP Industrial Trust by 859.7% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 355,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 318,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

