Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $81.34 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) will report sales of $81.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $82.63 million and the lowest is $80.15 million. Main Street Capital reported sales of $67.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year sales of $333.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $327.00 million to $337.96 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $373.29 million, with estimates ranging from $355.28 million to $394.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Main Street Capital.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $79.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.59 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 110.79%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. TheStreet downgraded Main Street Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Hovde Group cut their price objective on Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Main Street Capital news, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak sold 50,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $2,122,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Earl Jackson acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.22 per share, with a total value of $75,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,672,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,050,000 after buying an additional 15,781 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 778,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,212,000 after buying an additional 50,377 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 567,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,476,000 after buying an additional 42,039 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 538,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,112,000 after buying an additional 106,040 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Main Street Capital by 92.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after buying an additional 113,098 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. Main Street Capital has a one year low of $35.30 and a one year high of $47.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.09%.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

