MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MamaMancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is involved in manufacturing & distributing of food products primarily in the United States. It offers beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, chicken meatballs with sauce, pork meatballs with sauce and other similar Italian products. The company sells its products to supermarket and mass market retailers. MamaMancini’s Holding’s, Inc. is based in East Rutherford, New Jersey. “

Get MamaMancini's alerts:

Shares of MMMB opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $51.85 million, a PE ratio of -145.00 and a beta of 1.31. MamaMancini’s has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $4.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.78.

MamaMancini’s ( OTCMKTS:MMMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.01). MamaMancini’s had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MamaMancini’s will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MamaMancini’s during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MamaMancini’s by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in MamaMancini’s in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

About MamaMancini’s (Get Rating)

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, and sausage-related products and pasta entrees with Sauce; and meats and sauces. It also provides ready to serve dinners, single-size pasta bowls, bulk deli, packaged refrigerated, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MamaMancini’s (MMMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MamaMancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MamaMancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.