Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.06 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) will post $2.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.81 billion and the highest is $2.36 billion. Marathon Oil posted sales of $1.14 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full year sales of $8.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.05 billion to $9.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $7.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRO. Barclays lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Scotiabank upgraded Marathon Oil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna upgraded Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.44.

Shares of MRO opened at $31.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.02. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $10.41 and a 12-month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In related news, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 91,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.73, for a total value of $2,257,997.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 793,124 shares of company stock valued at $20,492,948. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth $30,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

