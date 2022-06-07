Marc Benioff Sells 2,300 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $425,408.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,926,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,152,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.65, for a total value of $420,095.00.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $374,555.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.40, for a total value of $375,820.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.28, for a total value of $366,344.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.97, for a total value of $365,631.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.52, for a total value of $362,296.00.

On Wednesday, May 18th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $366,597.00.

On Monday, May 16th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total value of $378,028.00.

On Thursday, May 12th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.60, for a total value of $369,380.00.

On Monday, May 9th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $380,351.00.

CRM traded up $4.28 on Tuesday, hitting $187.15. 6,324,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,880,503. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.55 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.21 billion, a PE ratio of 177.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 6,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $481,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Salesforce from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital raised Salesforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Salesforce from $315.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $208.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.80.

About Salesforce (Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.