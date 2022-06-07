Mark Christopher Hagan Sells 1,400 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Stock

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) insider Mark Christopher Hagan sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.53, for a total transaction of $136,542.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,537.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:AMN traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.40. The stock had a trading volume of 503,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,271. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.75 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.31. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.36.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 44.09% and a net margin of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 35,522 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 318.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 8.1% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,475,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth approximately $640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.