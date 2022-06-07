Marshalls plc (MSLH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 9.60 on July 1st

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 9.60 ($0.12) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from Marshalls’s previous dividend of $4.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Marshalls stock opened at GBX 544.50 ($6.82) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 600.51 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 650.38. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Marshalls has a 52 week low of GBX 513.50 ($6.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 857 ($10.74).
In other news, insider Martyn Coffey sold 48,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 593 ($7.43), for a total value of £289,988.86 ($363,394.56).
Marshalls Company Profile (Get Rating)
Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.
