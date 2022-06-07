Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) to announce sales of $2.35 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Masco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.28 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39 billion. Masco reported sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Masco will report full year sales of $9.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 billion to $9.10 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.76 billion to $9.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Masco.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 3,870.83%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on MAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.69.

Shares of MAS opened at $57.00 on Tuesday. Masco has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $71.06. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Masco’s payout ratio is 49.34%.

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $498,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,878,954.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after acquiring an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Masco by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Masco by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Masco by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Masco by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $210,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares in the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

