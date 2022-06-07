Mathew Walker Buys 1,127,940 Shares of eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT) Stock

eMetals Limited (ASX:EMT – Get Rating) insider Mathew Walker bought 1,127,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.01 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,663.22 ($10,549.08).

eMetals Company Profile

eMetals Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Australia. It explores for tungsten, molybdenum, gold, nickel, copper and platinum group elements, and base metals. The company holds interests in the Poona nickel and copper, Nardoo rare metals, Gascoyne rare metals, Twin Hills gold, and Cowalinya REE projects located in Western Australia.

